Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 finale had Ranveer Singh as the guest star. The show was led by 4 ladies including Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari were awestruck as they met Ranveer on the set of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. What became controversial was Ranveer's statement when he said 'I am truly flattered. I love being objectified. I am just a piece of meat. Just a battery-operated device.' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor Recalls the Time When Sanjay Kapoor Cheated on Her.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Video Below:

deepika please come get your man. dude is a fucking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/AqfdVjSTev — Pramit (@pramitheus) September 2, 2022

