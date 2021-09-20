Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and confirmed the release date of her one of the anticipated films Rashmi Rocket. The sports drama is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 15. Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming film and wrote, "Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one 🏃🏾‍♀️🚀#RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5 pic.twitter.com/spUVDap0SH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

