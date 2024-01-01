Actress Rhea Chakraborty, currently in Dubai for work, visited a Ram temple to seek blessings for the New Year. A video circulating on social media captures her standing in a temple queue, dressed in an all-white traditional outfit. Rhea, previously implicated in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case, obtained Bombay High Court permission for international travel from December 27 to January 2, 2024, related to her role as a brand ambassador for a pet food company. The viral video, shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, showcases Rhea's spiritual moment at the Dubai temple. Roadies- Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Her Challenging Times, Being Labelled.

Rhea Chakraborty At A Temple In Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)