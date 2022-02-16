Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. His family members have confirmed that his last rites will take place tomorrow. Kajol and her mother, veteran actress Tanuja were seen arriving at the veteran singer-composer’s residence to pay their last respects.

Kajol With Her Mother Tanuja

Kajol and Tanuja (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Mother And Daughter Duo

Kajol and Tanuja (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

At Bappi Lahiri's Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

