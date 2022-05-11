Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted at the funeral of the legendary Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on May 11. The veteran Bollywood stars were seen paying their last respects to the music maestro. For the unaware, composer and santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma died on May 10 at the age of 84. Reportedly, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma Dies at 84; Padma Vibhushan-Winner Santoor Maestro Had Done Music for Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe Among Others.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

