Indian music composer and santoor maestro, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is no more, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 84. The artist was internationally recognised for his musical work. In collaboration with Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had composed music for eight Hindi films starting with Silsila in 1980 to Darr in 1993 under the jodi Shiv-Hari. Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Veteran Singer Was Suffering From Obstructive Sleep Apnea And Recurrent Chest Infection, Reveals His Doctor.

RIP Shiv Kumar Sharma:

One of the greatest legends of Hindustani classical music Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma has passed away. A source of deep personal inspiration, I am bereft. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/CjyVzyo1X7 — Amitabh Mattoo (@amitabhmattoo) May 10, 2022

