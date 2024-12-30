The Bachchan family on Sunday (December 29) graced the wedding reception of Rikin Yadav, son of Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp, their family-owned production house in Varanasi. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were photographed at the event, looking resplendent in traditional attire. Amitabh exuded elegance in a black sherwani, while Abhishek opted for a white embellished ensemble. Jaya, radiant in a pink and orange saree, complemented their stylish appearance. The Bachchans also posed with the happy couple and their families. However, notably absent fro the reception was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last week seen leaving Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya for New Year's vacation. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Attend Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Annual Day Function Amid Divorce Rumours (Watch Video).

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Attend Wedding Reception in Style

Video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Mumbai Airport With Aaradhya Bachchan

