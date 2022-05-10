Popular Indian music composer and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to offer his condolences. 'Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans of his art.' Tendulkar wrote.

Saddened by the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma ji. I was fortunate to witness his santoor performance live. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans of his art. May his soul rest in peace. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2022

