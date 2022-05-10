Santoor maestro and popular Indian music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday aged 84. He breathed his last in Mumbai. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday and offered condolences. "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Check Tweet:

