R Madhavan's Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is out in the cinema hall near you but what's been a special thing for Shah Rukh Khan fans is the superstar's cameo in the film. Shah Rukh Khan fans are elated to see him back on the big screen despite the fact that it was just a cameo role. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect Movie Review: R Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan Excels Over Maddy the Director; Shah Rukh Khan is Charming in an Effective Cameo (LatestLY Exclusive).

Within few seconds of his role, he has reminded us once again that the actor in Shah Rukh Khan still lives.#Rocketry #RocketryTheNambiEffect #RocketryTheFilm #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Madhavan pic.twitter.com/zjoIuIodIE — MORTHI P (@morthi_p) July 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are excited to see him in Madhavan's Rocketry https://t.co/TBv0JP1n28 Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect first reviews out. Fans are glad to see Shah Rukh Khan back in action pic.twitter.com/dtafXy9lpp — Vishal verma (@Vishalverma111) July 1, 2022

SRK Did the Role For Free?

shah rukh khan didn't charge a single penny for rocketry film - r madhavan pic.twitter.com/ylUz0NOCDO — αdil (@ixadilx) June 21, 2022

