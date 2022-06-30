R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to release at the theatres on July 1. While the storyline of Rocketry based on ISRO is quite epic, the another highlight of the movie is Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in it. Fans of SRK cannot keep calm and are going gaga to finally see King Khan on the big screen after a gap of four years. FYI, SRK was last on the celluloid in Zero. Here's how happy Shah Rukh fans are. Shah Rukh Khan In Rocketry The Nambi Effect: All You Need To Know About SRK’s ‘20 Minute’ Cameo In R Madhavan’s Film (SPOILER ALERT).

Aww!

Indeed!

Tickets booked for #Rocketry. I can't wait to see #ShahRukhKhan on screen after years.. pic.twitter.com/ycTTnbrAI8 — Ann (@Eliza_Anns) June 30, 2022

Wow!

Watched #ShahRukhKhan on the big screen after 3.5 years tonight. My heart is full ❤️ @iamsrk, what a beautiful man you are! #Rocketry #RocketryTheFilm #RocketryTheNambiEffect — Titas C (@thatzanychick) June 29, 2022

Can't Wait!

For SRK!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)