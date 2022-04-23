Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh are the paparazzi's favourites, but the little kids often are not in the mood to get clicked. While little Jeh has no sense of telling no, a recent video shows Taimur telling the paps to shut their camera. While he busy brushing off the shutterbugs, Taimur's little brother is seen enjoying a car ride in a remote control car. Alia Bhatt Poses With Her Pet Cat As She Shares More Photos in Her Wedding Outfit.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)