Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to mint impressive figures at the box office. It has been eight days since the family entertainer has hit the big screens. The total collection of this flick, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, stands at Rs 80.08 crore in India. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt Recalls Memory of Ranveer Singh Bowing Down During Shooting of Varmaala Ceremony Scene Just Like Ranbir Kapoor Did.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Collections

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani continues its super-steady run on [second] Fri, with major centres refusing to slow down… Day 8 is HIGHER than Day 7, a rarity… The jump in biz is expected today and tomorrow [Sat - Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 80.08 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK… pic.twitter.com/ghvJC9H9SH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)