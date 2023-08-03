Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are overjoyed with the success of their film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and shared some interesting memories from the sets of the film. Alia also spoke about the shooting of the wedding sequence in the film and the similarities and dissimilarities between real and reel marriage. Karan Johar and the entire cast talked about the movie and opened up about the shooting experience at the success party of the movie. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Surprise Fans at Screening: 'Picture Kaisi Lagi?'

A full video of the "Kudmayi" song which brings out the grandeur of Rocky and Rani’s wedding was also released by the makers. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia tied the knot in April 2022. During the shooting of the wedding sequence, Ranveer Singh went on his knees and in a similar way at the time of Varmala, Ranbir was lifted up and Alia was looking around so that someone picks her up, when Ranbir noticed this, he went down on his knees and bowed his so that she can put Varmaala on him.

Alia shared, “‘Kudmayi’ song was shot just four days after my marriage. But both were different as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple. I was roaming around very freely. However, in the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple as I cannot do those things twice.” She added, “When Rocky and Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘ladka aage jaata hai’, and I was like, ‘nahi ladki aage jaati hai, mai abhi abhi karke aayi hu. This was really an unforgettable moment.”

Alia continued, “In the scene where Ranveer goes down and bows his head so that I can put the Varmaala, that actually happened in my real marriage. When Ranbir was lifted up during the Varmaala ceremony, I was looking around as no one was picking me up and then Ranbir went down his head and bowed his head so that I can put the Varmaala on him. So, everything happens very close to each other.” Ranveer also added that the most fulfilling moment for him was watching the film with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Answering a question about Deepika's reaction to his Kathak dance sequence in the film, he replied, "She loved it. I can say it was one of the most memorable and fulfilling movie-watching experiences of my life. I took her on a Saturday night to watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. It was just the two of us. I had already watched the film and this time I wanted to see her reaction after watching the film. She was crying, laughing, clapping, whistling and sometimes turning around at me and saying, "aww.." She is proud of me and it was really a fulfilling moment for me."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also informed the media that Alia got married twice in a week. "We shot the wedding sequence of Alia and Ranveer Singh in the movie just after four days of Alia and Ranbir's marriage. Alia got married two times in the same week, one real and the other the reel one." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan feature in the lead roles in the film. The film grabbed the eyeballs for many reasons and one of them was the kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.