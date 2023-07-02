The most-awaited film of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be released on July 28. The film is directed by Karan Johar, star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and is produced by Dharma Productions. Recently, the makers of the film confirmed that the official trailer of the film will be out on July 4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh Grooves to ‘Tum Kya Mile’ in New Hilarious Video, Alia Bhatt Reacts.

Check Out Dharma Production's Video:

4th OF JULY💜 The date when you get a closer look into Rocky & Rani’s prem kahaani as the ✨TRAILER✨ rolls out - we’re so excited for you to finally see it! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July.#RRKPK pic.twitter.com/oHVF54kYoa — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 2, 2023

