Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have teamed up for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Pictures of the team from the sets of the film in Delhi had taken internet by storm. Well, right now videos of Ranveer aka Rocky and Alia aka Rani have set internet on fire. The two are seen putting up a power-packed performance at a wedding in Delhi. Ranveer is seen grooving to the his hit track “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani, whereas Alia has danced to “Tamma Tamma Again” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Ranveer Singh

As zany as ever!#RanveerSingh is an absolute delight to watch at a wedding in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Su6hiMa4pq — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 30, 2021

Alia Bhatt

Stunning!#AliaBhatt sets the stage on fireee at a wedding in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1c3OPL2l7M — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 30, 2021

