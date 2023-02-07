February is called the month of LOVE as it kickstarts with Rose Day on the seventh and ends with Valentine's Day on the fourteenth. Well, on Rose Day today, the power of red flower holds immense significance. On this day, one can gift a red rose to his/her lover. On this special occasion, here are some flowery Bollywood romantic songs you might want to dedicate to your beloved on Rose Day 2023. Check it out. Happy Rose Day 2023 Sexy & Romantic Greetings: Send Hot Messages, GIF Images, WhatsApp Rose Photos, Wishes, Love Quotes, Shayaris, Rose HD Images & Wallpapers To Your Special Someone.

Phool Gulab Ka

This soothing melody featuring Farooq Sheikh and Rekha is perfect for your dear one this Rose Day.

Gulabi

All men out there, play this super romantic Bollywood song while gifting a rose to your girlfriend, and we guarantee sparks!

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi

Even though an old melody, this one is evergreen featuring Rajesh Khanna. Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes and Valentine’s Week Greetings: Share Quotes About Love, Beautiful Rose HD Wallpapers, Cute Messages and Heart Images.

Gulaabo

This energetic track is definitely a Shaandaar choice for you and your partner to groove to. Right?

EK Ladki Ko Dekha

Last but not the least, it's Anil Kapoor's iconic melody which can add the right amount of romance on a dull day.

So, which song from the above list is your fave?

