Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, born Mehjabeen, celebrates Valentine's Day 2025 in her own true style. She posted a bunch of Instagram reels with trending songs, including "Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon" from the newly released Bollywood movie Skyforce. Mehjabeen Misswow took to the photos and videos sharing platform to flaunt her new look; she has freshly-cut bangs. Miss Wow is a Pakistani TikTok star renowned for her lip-sync and dance videos, amassing over 8 million followers on her TikTok account, miss.wow69. She has gained attention for her bold content, including a viral 'Sexy Santa' video during Christmas 2024. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Viral Videos: Mehjabeen Misswow Celebrates Christmas 2024 Dressed As 'Sexy Santa' (View Photos and Reels).

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Posts Valentine's Day Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Mehjabeen Misswow Celebrates the Day of Love in Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

