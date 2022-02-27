Shahid Kapoor has shared a montage video that gives glimpses of his best moments with his dear ones on the occasion of his 41st birthday. It features his family and friends. But one wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off from rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s close bond in these stills.

Moments From Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)