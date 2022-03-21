The trailer of upcoming film Runway 34 released today (March 21) and it promises a thrilling ride. To be precise, the 3.17 minutes clip sees Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in the cockpit trying to balance the flight in stormy weather whereas another visual shows us Amitabh Bachchan uncovering a hidden truth. The clip does look intriguing. Runway 34 Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Is Dark and Thrilling; Trailer To Be Out on March 21! (Watch Video).

Watch Runway 34 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)