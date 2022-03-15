Runway 34 teaser is out! The flick based on true events stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The teaser video promises the movie is going to be dark and thrilling. Devgn took to social media to unveil the teaser and wrote, "⁩The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34." Apart from the leads, the movie also sees Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. Runway 34 is slated to release in theatres on April 29, 2022. ‘Mayday Is Now Runway 34!’ Ajay Devgn’s High-Octane Thriller To Release In Theatres On April 29, 2022 (View Posters).

Watch The Teaser Below:

