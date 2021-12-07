Bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempted suicide by consuming pills earlier on September 15 this year. Actor Sahil Khan was charged on the case for the suicide. After almost two months, Sahil got anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (December 7). The allowance of bail was made with a personal bond with an amount of Rs 25,000.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actor Sahil Khan given anticipatory bail by Bombay High Court in the matter of defamation and abetment to suicide of a bodybuilder Manoj Patil. HC directed Khan not to tweet or post anything against the complainant Patil. Anticipatory bail allowed on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. pic.twitter.com/ZKlMHAoESc — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

