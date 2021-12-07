Bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempted suicide by consuming pills earlier on September 15 this year. Actor Sahil Khan was charged on the case for the suicide. After almost two months, Sahil got anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (December 7). The allowance of bail was made with a personal bond with an amount of Rs 25,000.

