Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 51st birthday today (August 16). To mark his special day, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a beautiful short video and wrote, "Reel life to Real life it’s always a blast with you 🧡🎉 Happy birthday saifu ! #bestbrotherinlaw #happybirthday." On the other hand, Saif's fans have been showering love for him on social media too. Earlier on Monday morning, Kareena also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from their Maldives vacation and wished her hubby on his birthday.

Check Out Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)