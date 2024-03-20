Director Ali Abbas Zafar has unveiled a thrilling behind-the-scenes glimpse of his upcoming action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Instagram post features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff while shooting an action sequence, striking a pose together, and showcasing their camaraderie on set. The caption, "Khamosh Samandar na Samaj …Sailaab Hai HUM," adds a touch of intrigue. Releasing on Eid 2024, the film also boasts the presence of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Swag and Energy Are Highlights of This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

BTS Pics From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)