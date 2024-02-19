Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's title track starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is out, and it's cool! Both the actors ignite the screen with their pulsating energy in the song. The renowned Bollywood action stars, known for their high-octane performances, deliver a captivating dance spectacle set to electrifying beats. Packed with infectious rhythms, the track perfectly complements the film's thrilling storyline and showcases the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Kumar and Shroff. The track is sung by Anirudh Ravichander & Vishal Mishra. Check it out! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Unleash Their Inner ‘Swag’, Full Song Releases on February 19! (Watch Video).

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)