Saira Banu recently made her Instagram debut and since then she has been sharing beautiful throwback pictures. Her latest Insta post is a throwback pic of herself from her golden days. The 78-year-old actress talks about the ‘waistline’ back in those days. She mentioned in her post, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone... Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!” Saira Banu Makes Her Instagram Debut on Dilip Kumar's Second Death Anniversary, Dedicates First Post to the Actor's Legacy (View Pics).

Saira Banu Throwback Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)