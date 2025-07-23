Mohit Suri's Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18, 2025. The romantic musical features fresh faces Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, and Aneet Padda (Big Girls Don't Cry) in the lead roles. Ever since its theatrical release, the movie has been receiving a lot of love from both audiences and critics alike due to its emotional story and heartfelt performances. Despite having almost zero promotions before its release, Saiyaara is making waves at the box office and has already crossed the INR 100 crore mark in India. Now, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has praised the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

Aamir Khan Praises Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm, and no one predicted the success of the film, which launched two new stars - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has now praised the newcomers and their performances in the film. The Instagram handle of Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a note on July 22, which read, "Congratulations to the entire team of Saiyaara on its remarkable theatrical success. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine in their debit with such grace and depth."

Aamir Khan Gives a Shout-Out to Team ‘Saiyaara’ on Its Box Office Success

The note further read, "Mohit Suri brings his signature intensity and passion to the film, and full credit to YRF for championing this melodious and heartfelt story." Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had also shared a message for Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and the team of Saiyaara, just a day before its release and wished for its success.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaaraa’:

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Sikandar actor wrote, "It is so nice to see the love two debutants are getting from the industry and the country... So happy for them and their parents who I have known since we were kids." ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Saiyaara marks the first big outing for both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Film (YRF).

