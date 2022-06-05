Mukesh and Nita Ambani are celebrating their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Drive in Mumbai today (June 5). Many Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh were spotted at Anant Ambani's fiancé Radhika's lavish dance event. Reportedly, Anant and Radhika got engaged in 2019. Check it out. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s Rumoured Girlfriend Is a Delight in a Printed Lehenga for Armaan Jain – Anissa Malhotra’s Wedding Reception!

Salman Khan

Aamir Khan

Ranveer Singh

Mukesh and Nita Ambani

