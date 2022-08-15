Ek Tha Tiger, featuring Salman Khan in the titular role was a massive hit. The film is celebrating 10 years of its success. On the occasion of Independence Day, today, Salman took to social media to announce the third instalment on Eid 2023. He took to social media to post a video of the glimpses of Ek Tha Tiger with a caption that read: ‘#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.’ Independence Day 2022: Salman Khan Extends Wishes on August 15, Shares Picture With Indian Flag!

