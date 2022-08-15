As India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today, superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to extend warm greetings to everyone on the historic occasion. "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day( 75 years of Independence).. Jai Hind," he wrote. The Dabangg star also shared a picture in which he is seen waving the Indian Flag in his hands while he posed with Indian Navy officers. Independence Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Other B-Town Celebs Extend Warm Wishes on August 15!

A few days ago, Salman took a day off from work to spend some time with the sailors in Visakhapatnam. From hearing about their lives, training, time away from loved ones, seeing the state-of-the-art vessel, cooking on the ship to doing push-up challenges, signing autographs, and hoisting the Indian flag, Salman had a fun-filled day with the members of the Indian Navy. Salman Khan Waves the Tiranga, Makes Rotis and Dances His Heart Out As He Spends a Day With Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam (View Viral Pics).

This is not the first time that Salman visited the Indian Navy. In 2014, Salman spent Independence Day with the Naval officers in Goa. Talking about his love for the armed forces, he even played the role of a naval officer in his movie Bharat in which he starred opposite Katrina Kaif. In the upcoming months, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde.

Salman is currently in Ladakh with Pooja for the shoot of the song "Bhaijaan" from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will also star Shehnaaz Gill. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

