There were murmurs that Zoya Akhtar is planning a documentary on one of the most popular writer duo in the history of Indian Cinema, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Now we hear Salman Khan too has joined hands with the Akhtars on the documentary which will be a digital release.

