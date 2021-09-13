From the looks of it, we think Salman Khan has wrapped up the shoot for Tiger 3 in Turkey. A video of him dancing to "Jeena Ke Hai Chaar Din' at the after-party has surfaced online. It looks like the actor was having a fun time with the cast after wrapping up the shoot for the action film.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN CELEBRITIES (@indian_celebrities_)

