Following the recent shooting incident at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra, the actor is reportedly contemplating a permanent relocation to his farmhouse in Panvel, as shared by a close friend. According to Zoom, Salman frequently spends considerable time at his farm, conveniently located near the shooting venue of Bigg Boss. Concerns over his safety in the city have escalated, prompting the actor to consider settling in Panvel for enhanced security and peace of mind. Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Firing Incident: Accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta Were Promised Rs 4 Lakh As Supari To Scare the Bollywood Superstar.

Salman Khan to Shift to His Panvel Farmhouse

