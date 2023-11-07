The highly anticipated trailer for Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, is set to drop today at 5 pm. Vicky Kaushal leads this film, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie, delving into the life of the celebrated military figure, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Eagerly awaited by fans, this sneak peek promises to offer a glimpse into the epic portrayal of the exceptional journey of Sam Manekshaw, a revered icon in Indian military history. Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Captures Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's Essence in Meghna Gulzar's Biopic (Watch Video).

