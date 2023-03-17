Sana Khan has shared the news of her pregnancy during an interview with Iqra TV. The former shared that she is expecting first child with husband Anas Saiyad. The actress stated, “I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai... But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it.” Sana is due in June this year. Sana Khan Marries Anas Sayed, Shares First Wedding Photo (View Post).

Sana Khan On Pregnancy

