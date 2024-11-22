Sana Khan, former actress and Bigg Boss sensation, has shared heartwarming news with her fans—she’s expecting her second child with husband Mufti Anas Sayed! Taking to Instagram, Sana posted a short video and captioned it, “Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer. Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us." Married since 2020, Sana has embraced a life of spirituality and family, often sharing glimpses of her serene journey. The couple, already doting parents to their first child, are now eagerly preparing to welcome another bundle of joy. Congratulations to the couple. Sana Khan Reflects on Her Journey and Credits Husband Mufti Anas Sayed for Her Personal Growth During Heartfelt Chat on Rubina Dilaik’s Podcast (Watch Video).

Sana Khan Expecting Second Child

