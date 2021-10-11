Sanak, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra, is helmed by Kanishk Varma. The makers have released a romantic track titled “O Yaara Dil Lagana” featuring the lead pair. It is a slow, cheesy number showcasing the reel couple grooving to the beats of the song composed by Chirantan Bhatt and Nadeem – Shravan. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and Deeksha Toor. But if you remember, this song is a rework of Manisha Koirala’s hit number of the same name from the 90s. It was from the film Agni Sakshi that had released in 1996 and the popular number was crooned by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Watch Sanak Song O Yaara Dil Lagana Below:

Watch Manisha Koirala’s Song From Agni Sakshi:

