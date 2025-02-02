Atif Aslam's voice is indeed a gift to music. The renowned Pakistani singer, who has also made a significant contribution to Bollywood, recently won the hearts of concertgoers during a live show in Dubai as he sang a track from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film. A video from the event has gone viral, where Atif Aslam can be heard singing the iconic track "Dil Se Re," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, from the 1998 film Dil Se... As soon as the singer starts the lines, "Ek Sooraj nikla tha," the crowd joins in, making it a truly memorable moment not just for the concertgoers but for anyone watching the clip. Thanks to A.R. Rahman's amazing vocals and composition, Dil Se Re remains a masterpiece even today. Atif Aslam Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar With Mesmerising Rendition of ‘Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai’ at Abu Dhabi Concert; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Atif Aslam Impresses Fans With His Rendition of SRK’s ‘Dil Se Re’ at Dubai Concert

