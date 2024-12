The Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 celebrated a successful night, recognising outstanding talents in digital entertainment. The Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 kept viewers entertained. The winners included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Huma Qureshi, wins big for their performances. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila won multiple awards, showcasing their strength in the OTT world. Check out the winners list here. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Other Celebs Attend the Glamorous Event (Watch Videos & Pics).

Best Directors Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani for Kaala Paani

Best Series - Railway Man

Best Actor Web Original (Female) - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Nest Actor Web Series (Male) - Gagan Dev Riar

Best Actor Series (Male) - Rajkummar Rao

Best Actor Series Female - Manisha Koirala

Best Actor, Series, Male Critics: Drama - Kay Kay Menon

Best Original Fim -Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actor Critics’ (Female) Film - Ananya Panday

Best Film Web Original - Amar Singh Chamkela

Best Actor Critics’ (Male) Film - Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Film (Crtics) - Jaane Jaan

Best Actor, Series, Female Critics’: Drama - Huma Qureshi

Best Director, Series Critics - Nikkhil Advani

Best Debut Actor, Male - Vedang Raina

