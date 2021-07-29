On Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday, the superstar is reeving a lot of love from his industry friends. And the latest to wish the actor is none other than Salman Khan. He shared an old picture from their unreleased film Dus and wished 'baba'. The picture shared is from the song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’.

Salman Khan Wishes Sanjay Dutt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Here's The Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)