Sara Ali Khan loves to travel and her Instagram serves proof! On March 17, the actress shared a video on IG that sees her vacationing in Spiti Valley. Right from having masala maggi, cooking typical Indian food to flashing her shayari skills amidst the snowy hills, she is "Chaka Chak" in the clip from her vacay. Check it out. Sara Ali Khan Opts For Dad Saif Ali Khan's 'Salaam Namaste' Song For Her Vacay Pic From Sydney (View Posts).

Sara Ali Khan in Spiti Valley:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

