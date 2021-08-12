Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and wished Sara Ali Khan on her 26th birthday today (August 12). Bebo shared a hot picture of the Atrangi Re actress and wrote "Happy birthday, beautiful. Have the best one ever." FYI, Sara is Kareena's stepdaughter.

Kareena Kapoor Wishes Sara Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)