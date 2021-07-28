Sara Ali Khan often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of herself. Taking it to Instagram, the actress has once again shared stunning pictures from a shoot she did with Sharddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha. Sara can be seen dressed in a black outfit in the monochrome pictures that she shared on social media.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)