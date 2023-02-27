Selfiee has managed to cross Rs 10 crore mark at the box office over the weekend. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead has earned over Rs 10.30 crore in India in three days of its release. Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Has His Lowest Opening Day Grosser in 14 Years, Film Earns Rs 2.55 Crore in India!

Selfiee Box Office Update

