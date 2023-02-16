With Selfiee all set to release in theatres on February 24, Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Well, as recently, the superstar was spotted with co-star Emraan Hashmi taking a Mumbai Metro ride and also dancing to "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" song with fans in the moving train. Admires also clicked selfie with Akki. Have a look. Selfiee Song Main Khiladi Tu Anari: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Leave Fans Nostalgic with Tanishk Bagchi’s Remake of ’90s Track (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Takes a Ride in Mumbai's Metro:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)