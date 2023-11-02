As Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday, the festivities welcomed a special guest, Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, who joined the jubilant celebrations. Amid the revelry, King Khan graciously greeted his fans on stage, evoking resounding cheers as fans enthusiastically expressed their birthday wishes for the beloved actor. The heartwarming encounter was captured in a video, showcasing Khan's warmth and the immense affection his fans hold for him, further solidifying the bond between the iconic star and his dedicated admirers. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Five Remarkable Qualities of Dunki Star That Truly Define Him As the ‘King of Hearts’.

See Rajkumar Hirani With Shah Rukh Khan Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

See Shah Rukh Khan Meeting His Fans Here:

King Khan graces #SRKday with his presence, igniting joy, love, and an avalanche of emotions amongst his beloved fans. The king has arrived, and the kingdom is alive with love and fervor! 🎉🎂✨ @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #HappyBirthdaySRK #DunkiDrop1 #Dunki pic.twitter.com/4RfOeaDl4t — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2023

