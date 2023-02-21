Teachers from the commerce department of Jesus and Marry College (JMC), Delhi University grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's most popular song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan". Well, that's not all. Those teachers and professors danced to the catchy number with their students. The went viral as soon as it went online and Shah Rukh Khan being an real supporter, posted that video on his twitter with an interesting statement. He said, 'How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!' Pathaan Fever Continues! DU Professors, Students Dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song in Campus, Video of Fun Performance Goes Viral.

Check The Video and The Statement Which Shah Rukh Khan Stated On His Twitter Account:

How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!! pic.twitter.com/o94F1cVcTV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 21, 2023

