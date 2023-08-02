Anand Mahindra who is the Chairman & Team member of Mahindra Group, shared a clip of Shah Rukh Khan's energetic dance in the song "Zinda Banda". He said he can't believe the star is 57 years old as he has a lot of energy and is "10X as alive as most people". SRK replied with a humble response saying "Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars". ‘SRK’s Ageing Process Defies Gravitational Forces’: Anand Mahindra Is All Praise for Shahrukh Khan As He Posts a Clip of Jawan’s Latest Song ‘Zinda Banda’.

View SRK and Anand Mahindra's Posts Here:

@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy. https://t.co/3bP8Xth1yG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)