Shahrukh Khan also seemed to have charmed Anand Mahindra with his excellent skills and charisma. Anand Mahindra posted a snippet of the actor's freshly released song, Zinda Banda, from "Jawan". The chairman of the Mahindra Group was full of praise for the actor as he expressed his shock over SRK’s age and stated that the actor’s age defies gravitational forces. Citadel: Anand Mahindra Praises 'Fauji Brat' Priyanka Chopra for Russo Brothers’ Series, Tweets ‘She Puts Most Male Action Heroes in the Shade’.

See Tweet Here:

This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa… pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

