As Deepika Padukone completed 15 years in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a heartwarming post congratulating her on Instagram. Sharing stills of them together from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and their upcoming movie Pathaan, SRK mentioned in his post, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!!” Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Deepika Padukone's Popular Dialogue From Om Shanti Om With a Twist (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)